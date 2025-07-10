Female WWE legend received death threats

WWE Superstars and veterans are often surrounded by criticism and online hate from fans, which at times can cross a limit or two. Recently, Hall of Famer Michelle McCool revealed she received death threats from people when she tied the knot with The Undertaker.

Over a decade ago, The Undertaker and Michelle McCool became a well-known couple in the industry, and the two eventually tied the knot in 2010. Later, the former Women's and Divas Champion left in-ring competition and decided to focus on her personal life with The Phenom.

Unfortunately, some weren't a fan of the pair, and the veteran revealed what she went through. On WWE's Six Feet Under with The Undertaker podcast, Charlotte Flair and Michelle McCool discussed life outside the ring, and McCool revealed that when people found out that she's married to The Deadman, she received hate for the decision and death threats because of it.

"People believed they're really married to him [The Undertaker] and have hated me and given me death threats because I'm married to him (From 27:09 to 27:13)

Michelle McCool teases another WWE appearance

In 2018, Michelle McCool made her return to professional wrestling when she competed in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match. The appearance in the contest marked McCool's first in-ring outing in nearly seven years, and the veteran made another appearance at the first-ever Evolution Premium Live Event.

In the following years, the company began to acknowledge the veteran's work in the industry, and she frequently made on-screen appearances. She also received her Hall of Fame induction in Las Vegas when Triple H personally broke the news to McCool and The Undertaker.

Ahead of the upcoming Evolution in Atlanta, she teased making another appearance in the Women's Battle Royal. In 2018, she previously competed in the same gimmick match but lost to Nia Jax.

"🤔," McCool tweeted on X/Twitter.

McCool's last match was in 2023 when she competed in the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

