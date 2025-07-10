Massive WWE return teased!

A former WWE Superstar has teased a return to the company ahead of the Evolution Premium Live Event. The all-women PLE is set to take place this weekend at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, and WWE has already stacked the card.
Two women's world title matches are set for the show, while a Battle Royal to earn a title shot at the Clash in Paris PLE is also set. Fans are expecting to see a few legends show up for the over-the-top rope contest.
With the event just days away, WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool has teased an appearance. On X (fka Twitter), WWE posted a message asking fans who they think should be in the Battle Royal on July 13.
The post drew a response from McCool that will have the fans buzzing. Check out her reaction below:
McCool's message comes at an interesting time. Appearing on the WrestleSTAR, the former Divas Champion mentioned that WWE has not contacted her about a possible appearance at Evolution.
"I’m always down to fight. I’m always ready. I have not been called, but I would love to do anything that they asked me to do. I think I got one more," she mentioned. [From 6:30 onwards]
She also mentioned that she would love to reunite with her former tag team partner Layla if a WWE return comes to fruition.
So far, only Nikki Bella and Trish Stratus are among the veterans slated to compete at Evolution, but things are looking up.
Two legends rumored for an appearance at WWE Evolution
Two more legends could be set for an appearance at Evolution, according to reports.
PWInsider reported that WWE plans to have Alundra Blayze and Jazz at the show on Sunday. Lilian Garcia is already named as the announcer for the event.
With McCool also teasing an appearance, fans could be in for some surprises during the second installment of the all-women PLE.
Are you excited for Evolution 2025? Tap on the 'Discuss' button and let us know!