Potential spoiler on two major WWE returns set for Evolution - Reports

A potential spoiler regarding two major returns for WWE Evolution has been revealed. The PLE will take place this Sunday night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to a new report from PWInsider, the company is planning on having two WWE legends appear at Evolution 2025. Alundra Blayze (Madusa) and Jazz will be at the show on July 13. The report did not disclose what the promotion had planned for the legends at Evolution this weekend.

IYO SKY will be defending the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley at Evolution. Trish Stratus recently returned on SmackDown, and the Hall of Famer will be challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship this Sunday night.

Becky Lynch will be putting the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley in a Triple Threat match, and the Women's Tag Team Championship will be defended at the PLE as well. There is also a Battle Royal scheduled, with the winner earning a title shot at Clash in Paris later this year.

Former WWE writer criticizes Nikki Bella's promo ahead of Evolution

Wrestling legend Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Nikki Bella's promo this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

The former Divas Champion was seemingly supposed to battle Liv Morgan at Evolution, but those plans changed after the Women's Tag Team Champion got injured last month. Bella announced on RAW that she would be competing in the Battle Royal at the PLE.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed that the Hall of Famer's promo failed to excite fans.

"With all the mainstream publicity Nikki Bella got, Dancing with the stars, marrying her dance partner, the ugly divorce, the child was involved in the middle of all that. With all that being said, I thought I knew everything about Nikki Bella. I thought I knew also, we learned a lot about Nikki Bella on Total Divas when she was dancing. You know, we saw a lot of Nikki Bella. But bro, when she said, 'I am going to be in that Royal Rumble at Evolution to win it,' I'd never seen that side of her," he said. [From 21:40 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if WWE has any surprises planned for the Battle Royal at Evolution.

