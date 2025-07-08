WWE veteran buries Nikki Bella’s Evolution promo with brutal sarcasm - "This is how you develop characters" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Nikki Bella's promo on RAW. The star was featured in a video package on the red brand.

Bella announced this week that she will be competing in the Women's Battle Royal at Evolution. The former Women's Champion declared that she wants to make history during her in-ring return. Nikki mentioned that her run-in with Liv Morgan a few weeks ago lit a fire within her and made her want to compete with the current generation at the highest level.

During the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo lambasted the promo for failing to excite fans. However, the ex-WWE writer sarcastically claimed Bella's promo was better than anything she had done in the past.

"With all the mainstream publicity Nikki Bella got, Dancing with the stars, marrying her dance partner, the ugly divorce, the child was involved in the middle of all that. With all that being said, I thought I knew everything about Nikki Bella. I thought I knew also, we learned a lot about Nikki Bella on Total Divas when she was dancing. You know, we saw a lot of Nikki Bella. But bro, when she said, 'I am going to be in that Royal Rumble at Evolution to win it,' I'd never seen that side of her."

Vince Russo cynically remarked that Nikki claiming to win the Battle Royal depicted layers in her character.

"Now they're giving the character layers. Now they have a wrestler who's talking about, I'm going to be in that match, and I'm going to win that match. These are layers. This is how you develop characters. They're called layers." [From 21:40 onwards]

It will be interesting to see how the leader of the Bella Army fares against some of the most formidable WWE stars on the women's roster at Evolution.

