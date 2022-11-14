Female WWE personality seemingly acknowledges Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Popular WWE announcer Samantha Irvin seemingly acknowledged the Bloodline and Roman Reigns on Twitter.

The Bloodline is by far the most popular and well-known act in wrestling at the moment. Every member of the group, bar Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn, has championship gold around their waists. Led by Roman Reigns and flanked by Paul Heyman, the Usos, and Solo Sikoa, the faction’s entrance is always a must-watch.

WWE also does an excellent job with the production, making the entrance feel that much more special and grand. Samantha Irvin’s announcement of the hellish faction feels impactful and adds to the grandeur of the Bloodline.

One Twitter user noted the announcer’s efforts, and Irvin responded with the index finger emoticon, typically used by the Bloodline.

While there could be a number of inferences from that tweet, it would be a safe bet to assume that Samantha Irvin, like a majority of the WWE Universe, acknowledges the Bloodline.

Samantha Irvin explained her announcing style with regard to Roman Reigns and other WWE Superstars

Samantha Irvin recently took to Twitter to explain why she puts extra emphasis on some names while announcing, like Gunther and Roman Reigns.

"I am Austrian but that’s not why… it’s mostly because each superstar brings a different energy to each title. When Ricochet had it it was more joyful & sing song-y because that better represented his journey to attaining & holding it. Now GUNTHER is a strict and domineering presence. His goal as IC Champ is not the same as those before him, and his reign has been forceful & dominant," said Samantha.

The SmackDown announcer continued:

"If you notice, I always say the title the same way when referring only to the title (insp. by Fink) i.e, at the top of a title match. But when I announce someone AS the champion, that’s when I say it how that Champion makes me feel about it. It’s not so much with an accent as with an attitude. Hope that clears it up!"

Samantha Irvin @SamanthaTheBomb But when I announce someone AS the champion, that’s when I say it how that Champion makes me feel about it. It’s not so much with an accent as with an attitude. Hope that clears it up! But when I announce someone AS the champion, that’s when I say it how that Champion makes me feel about it. It’s not so much with an accent as with an attitude. Hope that clears it up!

Presentations are a major part of wrestling and how fans see and perceive wrestlers. Little things go a long way in order to make events and wrestlers feel more special, and Samantha Irvin does a great job in that regard.

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes