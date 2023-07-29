Female WWE personality sends prayers to Rey Mysterio after referee stops his match on SmackDown

The wrestling world is in a frenzy after Rey Mysterio seemingly suffered an injury on WWE SmackDown. On-screen personality Megan Morant has now sent a message to the Master of 619.

Rey Mysterio took on Santos Escobar in the finals of the United States Championship Invitational after winning the Fatal Four-Way match last week. The duo put on an excellent match until the former World Champion suffered an injury and the referee Jessika Carr had to stop the bout. Escobar was declared the winner and will face Austin Theory for the US title.

There is no confirmation whether Rey's injury was a part of the storyline or his injury was legitimate. Megan Morant took to Twitter to send prayers to the WWE Hall of Famer.

The Master of 619 embraced a hug with Santos Escobar after the match, showing that there is no love lost between the two Latino World Order members. WRKD Wrestling later provided an update on the situation noting that the whole incident was a work, and just a part of the storyline. However, nothing has been confirmed at the time of this writing.

