Update on Rey Mysterio's injury on WWE SmackDown - Reports

Rey Mysterio seemed to suffer an injury on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown in his US title Invitational finals match against Santos Escobar.

The iconic luchador squared off against his LWO protege, Santos Escobar in the United States Championship final Invitational match. The encounter went fast-paced between both stars but was put to a definitive stop after Mysterio suffered an awkward bump. Escobar hit a suicide dive on Mysterio with his head hitting the floor.

The match was called off by WWE referee Jessica Carr after Rey seemed as if he couldn't continue longer and many were left concerned about his condition. However, an update from WRKD Wrestling has noted that the apparent "injury" is all part of the storyline and there's no cause to worry.

With Mysterio no longer being cleared to compete, Escobar was declared the winner. He is now moving to take on Austin Theory for the United States Championship after two weeks. We'll have to wait and see if Santos Escobar can take the US title off of Theory and win it for his mentor, Rey Mysterio.

WWE Hall of Famer reveals he is still proud of Dominik Mysterio even after disrespecting his whole family

After everything Rey Mysterio has been through with his son Dominik betraying him and making his life miserable, it seems that he's still quite proud of him.

Dominik Mysterio recently managed to capture the NXT North American Championship as he dethroned Wes Lee with the help of his Judgement Day cohorts. His faction members interfered in the proceedings of his title match to ensure his victory.

Dirty Dominik even successfully defended the title against Sami Zayn the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. Now he's set to defend the NXT North American championship against Mustafa Ali and Wes Lee in a triple threat match at NXT Great American Bash with Rhea Ripley by his side.

2023 Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio spoke over on WWE's The Bump and stated that even after his heinous actions against his family, he remains proud of Dominik for his accomplishments.

"Despite the issues that we might have in our family, you can't even imagine the amount of pride and joy that I feel when he accomplishes something. That still doesn't take away from the fact that he has disrespected his whole family and I'm hoping that one day that will all change," he added. [From 53:47 - 54:09]

