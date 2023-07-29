Major development with Rey Mysterio legitimately injured during SmackDown and multiple plans changed by WWE - Reports

Rey Mysterio was legitimately injured during this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Despite initial reports that Mysterio’s injury was only part of a storyline, as it turns out, this was not the case. Multiple plans had to be changed during the show as well.

During this week's SmackDown, Mysterio faced Santos Escobar in a match to determine who would face Austin Theory for United States Championship. Despite both stars giving it their all, after a dive from the ring to the outside by Escobar, Mysterio fell badly and was hurt.

The referee stopped the match soon after, declaring Escobar the winner.

Apparently, despite reports that this was part of the storyline, that’s not the case.

According to Sean Ross Sapp, the injury was legitimate. Plans had to be changed to accommodate the situation as well.

After speaking with additional sources, we've learned the Mysterio injury was not storyline as originally suggested.



Santos Escobar was scheduled to go over clean and there was to be a backstage segment follow up that got nixed.



Originally, Escobar was supposed to win the match clean to head into the US Title match. On top of that, there was supposed to be a backstage segment as well, which ended up getting nixed.

The extent of the injury is not known as of now, but it might have been serious for WWE to make changes.

We at Sportskeeda wish Rey Mysterio a swift recovery.

