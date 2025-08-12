Female WWE RAW star is “horrible” according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

The women's division on WWE RAW is filled with some of the best stars in the promotion. The red brand boasts the likes of Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Becky Lynch, and Bayley, amongst many others, but there's one star on the brand who is not appreciated by Vince Russo.
Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels that the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria, is "horrible". The former champion appeared in a backstage interview during this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, where she was talking about her friend-turned-rival Bayley.
Speaking about Valkyria on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo ripped apart her mic skills. He claimed that nothing that she says sounds believable, and that her reaction to Bayley's vignette wasn't how any person in that situation would act.
"Lyra Valkyria is horrible. Horrible, bro. Nothing out of her mouth is believable. That's not how a person would act in that situation. And like I said, bro, if I'm there, we're doing it over and over and over. And I'm telling her, if this were real, nobody would react that way. You are so over-the-top. And it is such bad acting, and we're going to sit here and do it all night until I believe it. That's exactly what I'm doing," Russo said. [28:00 onwards]
Lyra Valkyria is one of the most talented up-and-coming stars on the roster. Her in-ring skills are second to none, and she has already worked with some of the top stars in the division. The 28-year-old has a bright future ahead of her, having already won three championships within the promotion.
In addition to being the first-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion, she is also a former NXT Women's Champion and a former WWE Women's Tag Team champion.
