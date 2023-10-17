Female WWE RAW Superstar reacts to Cody Rhodes doing “the worm”

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso were seen having a lot of fun at a recent Supershow. The two performed "The Worm" alongside the members of Alpha Academy. A RAW Superstar recently reacted to the same.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso took on Alpha Academy and Imperium for the tag titles during a WWE SuperShow event at the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri. The champions successfully defended their titles. After the match ended, Rhodes, Uso, and the members of Alpha Academy decided to entertain the crowd.

Maxxine Dupri was also part of this in-ring madness. She recently took to her Twitter account and reacted to a video of the superstars doing "The Worm." The Alpha Academy member shared one such video and expressed her feelings regarding this experience.

"ucey nightmare and alpha academy doing the worm at a supershow is something i’ll never recover from😂😭," a user tweeted.

Maxxine Dupri completely agreed with this statement.

"Honestly, same😅," she wrote.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso seem to be enjoying their run as a tag team. They beat Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day to win the titles. The two have also successfully defended the titles against different opponents.

WWE has found a highly entertaining pairing in Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso

Rhodes and Uso harbored deep animosity not so long ago. As a member of The Bloodline, Jey Uso played a crucial role in The American Nightmare's loss against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. After a falling-out with the rest of the faction, Jey Uso announced his intention to quit WWE.

The American Nightmare brought the former Bloodline member back to the company, asserting that everyone deserves a second chance. The two have since formed a strong partnership. The duo won the championship in their first match as a tag team. It will be interesting to see how long this unusual pairing can maintain their grasp on the titles.

