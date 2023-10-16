[WATCH] Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso copy Rikishi's former tag team partner's move at WWE show

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso are having the time of their lives as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The two men had some fun at a recent Supershow where they copied a move made popular by Rikishi’s former tag team partner Scotty 2 Hotty.

Cody and Jey formed a tag team soon after the former brought Uso to the RAW roster. They got on the same page quickly and challenged The Judgment Day at Fastlane 2023. They defeated Finn Balor and Damian Priest to become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

A video recently started circulating on social media of the two men doing the "worm." The move was made famous by Scotty 2 Hotty.

The Undisputed Tag Team Champions took on Alpha Academy and Imperium for the title at the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri. They retained their titles after a good match.

Alpha Academy’s Otis, Chad Gable, and Maxxine Dupri were in the ring when the champions did the "worm" in the middle of the ring. Otis has been pulling off the move effortlessly on RAW, and Maxxine has also shown that she can do it well.

A video of Cody and Jey doing the worm made it to social media soon after. It can be seen that both men are good at pulling off Scotty 2 Hotty’s move, with Jey Uso doing it a bit better than Cody Rhodes.

Expand Tweet

Alpha Academy has been one of the finest tag teams in WWE. It’s a shame that the members of the faction haven’t gotten the bookings they deserve to get a good push.

Fans could see them turn heel down the line and take the Undisputed Tag Team Championship off Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso have been failing to hit their tag team move in WWE cleanly

Jey Uso is one of the best tag team workers in WWE, while Cody Rhodes has also managed to make a name for himself in the division. The two men are currently working together to take down the biggest teams in the company.

They debuted a new tag team move at Fastlane that allowed them to secure the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. The move is a combination of the 1D and Cody Cutter.

However, their two most recent on-screen defenses have seen them botch the move terribly. It has nearly resulted in an injury for The American Nightmare on both occasions.

Cody keeps landing in an awkward position after Cody Cutter each time, putting his neck and head at risk. WWE should look into the issue and try to find a solution in which they can pull off the move cleanly.

Do you think Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso should introduce a new tag team move to win matches in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.