[WATCH] Cody Rhodes nearly suffers serious injury on WWE RAW

The latest edition of WWE RAW featured a title defense for Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. The American Nightmare nearly suffered a serious injury in the final moments of the contest.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso appeared with their new Undisputed Tag Team Championship on RAW this week. The two men won the titles from Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest at Fastlane. The champs were confirmed by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn early in their promo, leading to a main event match for the gold in the main event of RAW.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso worked well throughout the contest. The Undisputed Tag Team Champions went for their new tag team finisher, in which Jey lifts the opponent while Cody Rhodes hits his signature move, the Cody Cutter. However, since his back is turned, he has to rely on both men to position themselves perfectly.

Owens wasn’t in the best of positions to take the finisher, leading to The American Nightmare falling on his neck and nearly spiking himself. The spot could have resulted in a neck or head injury or a concussion. Fans were very worried for their favorite superstar.

You can watch the finish below:

Expand Tweet

Luckily for everyone involved, Cody Rhodes looked okay following the match. However, the dangerous spot could have caused serious trouble for The American Nightmare.

Cody Rhodes was the Special Guest General Manager on WWE NXT

After the scary spot on WWE RAW, The American Nightmare looked fit and healthy during his appearance on NXT the very next night. He came out to announce the Dusty Rhodes Classic Tournament and made it clear that he was the Special Guest General Manager of the night.

WWE fans saw him make some big decisions on the show. He booked an NXT Championship match between Ilja Dragunov and Dominik Mysterio. He added LA Knight as the Special Guest Referee for the night.

Later, he also made the match between Baron Corbin and Dijak official. The two men will face off with an opportunity to face Ilja Dragunov for the title in the future.

Cody’s appearance helped bring more viewers to NXT this week as WWE went head-to-head against AEW on Tuesday night. His appearance will leave a lasting impact on the show.

Do you want to see the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions hold the title for a long time? Sound off in the comments section below.