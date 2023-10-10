"How is he even still standing," "Looked brutal!" - Fans worried for Cody Rhodes after "scary" botch on WWE RAW

WWE RAW featured the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso early in the night. Their appearance led them to a title defense in the main event. During the bout's final moments, Cody botched a spot, leaving fans worried for his safety.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso challenged Judgment Day for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WWE Fastlane. The newly formed team surprised several fans by winning and becoming the new champions.

Cody and Jey debuted a brand new tag team move during the contest. While many fans thought The American Nightmare should have pinned Balor after the move, he still went for his Cross Rhodes finisher to seal the deal.

This week on RAW, the team of Rhodes and Uso took on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the main event for the tag team titles. The match went on smoothly, up until the final moments of the clash.

A WWE fan picked up a scary spot when Cody Rhodes hit the new tag team finisher with Jey Uso. The American Nightmare landed awkwardly on his neck and was visibly hurt by the spot while Jey went for the pin to retain the titles.

Fans reacted to the clip of the finish, wondering what Cody was trying to do. They hoped that The American Nightmare was okay following the botched move and did not need to take some time away to recover.

WWE fan reactions to Cody Rhodes' scary spot.

Judgment Day will get a rightful rematch for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles on next week’s RAW. The match could end up in chaos, leading to the build for Survivor Series WarGames.

Cody Rhodes could leaf the babyface team at WWE Survivor Series

On the SmackDown before Fastlane, WWE teased a massive potential match for Survivor Series WarGames. Judgment Day and The Bloodline got together to gang up against the babyfaces John Cena and LA Knight.

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes came out to strengthen the babyface side and sent the heels running at the end of the show. It now looks like the creative team may have plans in place for the two sides.

Fans could see The American Nightmare lead Team Cody against Judgment Day and The Bloodline at Survivor Series. He is the hottest babyface in WWE, and it would make sense for him to be the leader of the side.

Additionally, fans could see AJ Styles or Randy Orton return to join the team and even the odds against the heels. It would result in a huge 10-man match inside WarGames.

Do you think Cody Rhodes should lead the babyface team at Survivor Series WarGames? Sound off in the comments section below.