WWE fans "disappointed" with Cody Rhodes' finisher at Fastlane

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso won the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WWE Fastlane. The two men debuted a great new finisher at the premium live event, and fans are unhappy with how Cody Rhodes ended the contest.

The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest defended their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Rhodes and Uso on Saturday. The two sides had a good match, and fans saw the titles change hands at the end of the contest.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso braved distractions and interference from the other members of The Judgment Day to win the match. Fans saw the babyfaces hit an elevated Cody Cutter before The American Nightmare finished off Finn Balor with the Cross Rhodes.

The new elevated Cody Cutter hit by Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes was a great new addition to the tag team’s arsenal. However, fans weren’t thrilled to see Cody go for the overkill by hitting the Cross Rhodes to win the match.

Many fans took to Twitter after the contest to praise the new tandem move. However, many pointed out that Cody should have gone for the pin right after it instead of hitting his own individual finisher to win the match.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Reaction #1

Reaction #2

Reaction #3

Reaction #4

Reaction #5

It should be noted that The American Nightmare has gone for the overkill many times in his current run in WWE. He hits the Cross Rhodes multiple times on tougher opponents to pick up the win.

However, now that he is working in a tag team, he should end the match with the new tag team move. It will help solidify the two WWE stars’ alliance on the roster.

Fastlane marked Cody Rhodes' first WWE title win in over nine years

The American Nightmare failed to finish the story at WrestleMania 39, where he went up against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Despite being very over with fans, Cody Rhodes had to wait for some time before winning his first championship since his return to WWE.

Cody worked with Jey Uso for only a month before the two men got their first Tag Team Championship match. It took them only one match to win the titles and end The Judgment Day’s run.

The victory marked Cody Rhodes’ first championship win in the Stamford-based promotion in over nine years. It is also Jey Uso’s first Tag Team Title reign without his brother, Jimmy Uso. Fans will have to wait to see how the two men’s title reign turns out in the coming weeks.

Are you happy to see the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions at the end of Fastlane? Sound off in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.