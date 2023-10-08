Judgment Day lose their titles at WWE Fastlane; long-time enemies win tag team gold

The Judgment Day just lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles to a newly formed team who were once bitter rivals.

Ever since Cody Rhodes brought Jey Uso to Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day has done everything in their power to recruit him. However, their plans backfired when Jey teamed up with Cody against the same faction that once tried to recruit.

Since then, Jey Uso has been embroiled in a bitter feud with The Judgment Day that has intensified over the weeks. This resulted in Jey and Rhodes teaming up to take on Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at the WWE Fastlane Premium Live Event.

The tag match kicked off the show, and both teams put on an incredible performance. Rhea Ripley and JD McDonagh made their presence felt at ringside. As expected, Priest and Balor did everything they could to retain their titles.

Rhea even hit Jey with the Money in the Bank briefcase. However, a slight miscommunication proved to cause the downfall of the group as JD accidentally hit Priest with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Cody then hit the Cross Rhodes on Priest on the announcer's desk. Rhodes and Jey won after the former pinned Balor in the ring.

This is Cody Rhodes' first title win since returning to the WWE two years ago. It will be interesting to see what this means for JD McDonagh.

