Two best friends mourn after unsuccessful title challenge on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeated the team of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn during the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Rhodes and Uso defied the odds at Fastlane against the Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest to become the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions. During this week's episode of RAW, Owens and Zayn made their way out to challenge the newly crowned champions, who were happy to defend their titles later that night.

The main event saw one of the best tag matches in weeks as both teams looked to gain an upper hand in the early stages. Owens and Jey traded superkicks at one point, which kept the fans on the edge of their seats. The American Nightmare executed the Cross Rhodes on Zayn, but Owens was able to make the save.

The former Universal Champion then hit a stunner on Jey, which was not enough to put the newly formed team away. Rhodes and Uso worked together to lay out Zayn before executing their Flapjack-Cody Cutter combo on Owens to retain the titles. Zayn and Owens were disappointed by the loss but were respectful as they embraced their opponents after the match.

Rhodes and Jey are set to defend their titles against the Judgment Day duo of Balor and Priest on next week's episode of WWE RAW.

What did you make of the main event title match on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.