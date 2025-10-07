Female WWE referee questioned by Bill Apter following Monday Night RAW (Exclusive)

The latest episode of WWE RAW is now in the history books as the promotion gears up for this weekend's Crown Jewel in Perth. One of the biggest matches on the show in Australia sees The Kabuki Warriors take on the team of IYO SKY and Australia's own Rhea Ripley.
Fans were treated to a glimpse of that match on Monday Night RAW as Kairi Sane took on IYO SKY, following which Bill Apter raised questions regarding referee Jessika Carr. Apter had been doubtful of Carr's motives even during the match between Becky Lynch and Maxxine Dupri earlier on the show.
Speaking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Apter questioned whether Carr is heading towards a bad referee character. He recalled former WWE referee Dangerous Danny Davis, a storyline crooked referee who favored certain wrestlers between 1986 and 1987.
"Later on in the evening, when Asuka interfered in the match, the referee, the same Jessika Carr, saw what happened, and she could've called for a disqualification as soon as Asuka touched one of the opponents, but she didn't. She let it go. So maybe, they're doing a Danny Davis bag girl referee angle." Apter said.
Asuka was present at ringside throughout Kairi Sane's match with IYO SKY and ultimately ensured that her tag team partner got the win. She distracted SKY long enough for Kairi to take advantage before she headed to pin the former WWE Women's World Champion.
The pin took place a little too close to the ring apron, where Asuka was standing, and she held Kairi's hands in place to add more weight, making it more difficult for IYO SKY to kick out. The duo then proceeded to assault her after the match, setting things up for their match this weekend.
