“Maybe there’s an angle going on” - Massive botch involving Becky Lynch pointed out on WWE RAW by legendary name (Exclusive)

WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch was involved in the first match on this week's Monday Night RAW. The Man got into a backstage altercation with Maxxine Dupri on last week's episode, leading to a match between the two being made official for this week.

While she headed into the match as a clear favorite, the fans were in for a shock result as Becky Lynch lost to Maxxine Dupri, albeit via a countout. However, legendary journalist Bill Apter pointed out a massive botch that occurred during the match, which could've given Dupri her win much earlier.

Speaking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Apter talked about a moment where Maxxine connected with a spinning kick to Becky's head. It seemed like the referee had counted to three before Becky kicked out, as the fans jumped in excitement as well, but the pin wasn't counted.

Apter said that he did not doubt that Dupri had won the match there and claimed that there might be an angle coming up involving the referee.

"She counted three when Maxxine had Becky Lynch down. There was no doubt in my mind that she counted three. Maxxine was like [in disbelief] when she watched the replay or whatever, but I was shocked that they just let that go like that, it's the same referee. Maybe there's an angle going on." Apter said.

There might be some truth to what Apter said, as the referee, Jessika Carr, did play a huge role in the finish of the match. After Becky Lynch had gotten in Carr's face, she proceeded to beat down Dupri on the outside a bit more before gloating to the fans. Durpi took advantage of that to head back into the ring, and as soon as she did, the referee sped up the count, resulting in Becky's loss.

