Female WWE star confesses Brock Lesnar broke her heart; says how he did it

Brock Lesnar "broke" the heart of a WWE star. She has confessed about it and talked about how he did it.

Roxanne was asked about the first time wrestling broke her heart during an interview with No Contest Wrestling. She talked about Lesnar and how his actions broke her heart, elaborating on how and why that happened.

Roxanne confessed that seeing Lesnar defeat the Undertaker and end the streak at WrestleMania 30 was heartbreaking. She could not believe it when she saw it in real time. She felt the streak was supposed to go on forever, and seeing it end because of Brock Lesnar was heartbreaking.

Trending

"Honestly, I think when Brock Lesnar broke the Undertaker's streak. That just broke my heart, you know. Just watching it happen in real time, I was like, 'There's no way. That was supposed to go on forever and ever and ever.' Yeah, that was very sad, honestly." (41:15 - 41:38)

Roxanne Perez is not alone in her heartbreak, as Brock Lesnar's actions that night have been difficult for many WWE fans to take

For many fans, growing up and watching the Undertaker win consistently at WrestleMania was one of the biggest truths of their lives, and seeing it end was unthinkable. Unfortunately, the Deadman's streak did end, and it was against Lesnar, which has remained heartbreaking for several fans since then.

Since then, The Undertaker has also lost at WrestleMania to Roman Reigns, and the star himself has admitted that he wished Reigns had broken his streak rather than Lesnar.

Be that as it may, the fact stands that at 21-1, the streak ended at WrestleMania 30. Roxanne grew up in the business, and the moment remains unforgettable for her.

Please credit No Contest Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback