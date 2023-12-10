Female WWE star debuts stunning new look

A WWE Superstar was rocking a new look at tonight's NXT Deadline event.

Roxanne Perez took on Kiana James in a Steel Cage match at the NXT Deadline event. In the end, Izzi Dame's interference led to James picking up a big win over Perez.

Fans couldn't help but notice that Roxanne was sporting a new look at WWE NXT Deadline. She added blue and pink streaks to her hair, as can be seen in the clip below:

Here's a recent picture of Roxanne showing her old look:

Roxanne, at just 22 years old, has done quite well so far in NXT. She is a former NXT Women's Champion and is also a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

Here's what she said on After The Bell about her NXT Women's title win over Mandy Rose last year:

“Oh my gosh! Well, I’m sure as everyone saw, as soon as that bell rang, I just burst into tears, and they were real tears. I think just like all of the trials and tribulations, and just like everything that I went through since I was thirteen years old to get to this moment just started replaying in my head and I was like wow." [H/T 411Mania]

The 22-year-old star seemed quite pleased with her new look at NXT Deadline, and fans are wondering if she will keep it for the time being.

As for her Steel Cage outing against Kiana James, she won't be happy with how things transpired in the end.

