"Thinks she can just take my spot?" - Female WWE star discusses her problem with Alexa Bliss (Exclusive)

The WWE Universe has been delighted at the recent return of Alexa Bliss, but not everyone feels that way. Sonya Deville is displeased with how she came back to RAW.

Bliss returned on the May 9th episode of the red brand and squashed the former WWE Official just seconds after she was fired from the role. She won the rematch as well a week later, despite Deville seemingly having the match won.

The LGBTQ icon spoke about the two defeats in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam. She mentioned how Little Miss Bliss got lucky the first time due to her firing as an authority figure:

"(Alexa Bliss) was I don't know where and comes back and thinks she can beat me," questioned Deville. "The first time, she got lucky because I was distracted; I was distraught. I just lost my job that I worked my butt off for the last year and a half, so she got lucky. She caught me off guard." [3:52-4:04]

Sonya Deville then explained how she had her opponent's shoulders down for a "ten-count" during their second match, only for the referee to get distracted by trying to re-tie a turnbuckle that she "never even got off." She then declared her beef with Alexa Bliss:

"I won that match fair and square," claimed Deville. "So yeah, I have beef with Alexa Bliss because I've been sitting here busting my butt and I don't know where she's been. She comes back and thinks she can just take my spot? Try to put me on my heels? It's insulting." [4:27-4:39]

Alexa Bliss likes her new WWE entrance theme

Alexa Bliss' WWE return brought about a change to her character. She is now a hybrid of her previous personas, acting more like The Goddess while still carrying Lilly the doll around.

On the May 16th episode of RAW, Bliss came out to new entrance music. While this came as a shock to some, she is a fan of the theme song. She claimed on Twitter that it is "pretty awesome."

It remains to be seen if Sonya Deville will do something about her issue with her in the coming weeks. As of right now, Little Miss Bliss has a lot of momentum in WWE.

