Female WWE star dresses up as Vince McMahon at a recent show, sends a message after impersonation

A female WWE star recently dressed up as Vince McMahon at an NXT live event. The superstar in question is former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Jacy Jayne.

Jayne is a former member of Toxic Attraction and won the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles with Gigi Dolin twice. She is currently a member of Chase University.

During a recent NXT live event, Jayne dressed up as McMahon. Following her impersonation, she took to Twitter/X to quote McMahon's iconic theme song.

"Cause you got no chance, no chance in hell," wrote Jayne.

Dana White opened up about his past relationship with Vince McMahon

WWE recently merged with the UFC to form TKO Group Holdings after Endeavor acquired it. This is the first time the UFC will be working alongside WWE.

UFC President Dana White opened up about his past relationship with Vince McMahon, the Executive Chairman of the Board.

Speaking on Sports Illustrated, White claimed that his history with McMahon isn't a good one. However, he is glad to have him as a partner. White said:

“My history with Vince isn’t a good one. He tried to f**k me so many times for no reason whatsoever except just to f**k me. But that’s in the past. Now that Vince and I are allies, no one’s been a better partner than Vince. Since day one of the deal, it’s like I’m dealing with a different guy. It goes to show that when you oppose him, or he thinks you are opposing him, the guy comes after you blindly. Once you are aligned, Vince is an incredible partner."

McMahon is one of the most influential figures in professional wrestling despite not being as heavily involved with WWE as he once was.

