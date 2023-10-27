"He tried to f**k me so many times for no reason" - Vince McMahon's new ally opens up about their past history

UFC President Dana White has opened up about his past history with Vince McMahon, stating that the latter tried to screw him over many times.

WWE officially merged with UFC last month to form TKO Group Holdings after it was acquired by Endeavor. Dana serves as the Chief Executive Officer of UFC, while Vince is the Executive Chairman of the Board. This marks the first time they're both working within the same overall company.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Dana White stated that he doesn't have a good history with Vince McMahon, but no one's been a better partner than him.

“My history with Vince isn’t a good one. He tried to f**k me so many times for no reason whatsoever except just to f**k me. But that’s in the past. Now that Vince and I are allies, no one’s been a better partner than Vince. Since day one of the deal, it’s like I’m dealing with a different guy. It goes to show that when you oppose him, or he thinks you are opposing him, the guy comes after you blindly. Once you are aligned, Vince is an incredible partner," said White.

Expand Tweet

Dana White says Vince McMahon is the Michael Jordan of the business world

WWE and UFC are the most dominant companies in their respective industries, and they've been around for many years.

During the same conversation with Sports Illustrated, Dana White praised Vince McMahon for his business mind and referred to him as the Michael Jordan of the business world.

“Vince McMahon, man, he’s an absolute savage,” said White. “Even with the stuff that went down with us in the past, I respect it. I love killers. He’s definitely a killer. He’s the Michael Jordan of the business world.”

Expand Tweet

Vince is undoubtedly one of the most important figures in the history of the wrestling business. He made WWE into the global juggernaut that it is today and created many iconic superstars.

Which era of WWE is your favorite? Sound off in the comments below!

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.