Female WWE star fires back at Logan Paul

Logan Paul appeared at the WWE Royal Rumble and was in the final three before getting eliminated by John Cena. Recently, The Final Testament's Scarlett Bordeaux fired back at The Maverick after the event.

Last month, Logan Paul appeared on Monday Night RAW heading into WWE Royal Rumble 2025. In Paul's vlog, there was a part where Scarlett Bordeaux asked The Maverick for some advice on how to grow a YouTube channel. Paul mocked her and asked her to give up on her dreams immediately rather than putting time into them.

The Maverick was clearly joking and messing around with the 33-year-old star. Today, Scarlett Bordeaux reposted the clip on X (fka Twitter) and fired back at the former United States Champion for his nonsensical advice:

Trending

"Watch me prove you wrong @LoganPaul 👊," Scarlett wrote.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul could face major name at WrestleMania 41, predicts WWE analyst

Earlier this year, Logan Paul moved to Monday Night RAW when the show made its Netflix debut. Later, he announced his entry into the Men's Royal Rumble match and appeared as the 30th entrant. Unfortunately, he didn't win the match but eliminated a few notable names, such as CM Punk and AJ Styles.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts thinks The Maverick could feud with The Phenomenal One after he eliminated the veteran at Royal Rumble. While it's not confirmed, Roberts said he won't be surprised if that's the plan for them heading into WrestleMania 41:

"I was hoping that we would get to see AJ Styles, and not only did we get to see AJ Styles, but by the way, I wouldn't be surprised if AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul is where we are headed [WrestleMania 41] based on their interaction," Roberts said.

Check out the video below:

The plan could already be in motion as Adam Pearce announced that AJ Styles has officially moved to Monday Night RAW following Royal Rumble 2025. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the stars on The Road to WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback