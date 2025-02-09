  • home icon
  Female WWE star "in awe of" Jacob Fatu; has nothing but great things to say about him

Female WWE star "in awe of" Jacob Fatu; has nothing but great things to say about him

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Feb 09, 2025 04:09 GMT
Jacob Fatu (via WWE
Jacob Fatu is a member of The Bloodline (via WWE's YouTube)

A top female WWE star has heaped big praise on Jacob Fatu in a recent interview. Former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax praised Fatu and called him one of the most talented stars to ever step into the ring.

Fatu hasn't even completed a year in WWE and is already one of the most over stars in the company. He has been portrayed as an unstoppable force so far, and many fans believe he is a future world champion.

During Royal Rumble 2025 week, WWE Superstar Nia Jax had a chat with Muscle Man Malcolm. She had nothing but good things to say about Jacob Fatu.

Check out her comments below:

"Anybody needs to be worried about him and one of the most talented human beings I've ever seen step into a ring. One of my favorite stories is when he was going through his troubles and he was watching the boys on TV and changing his life around, you know, look at him. Like he had the opportunity and he took it upon himself to get better. Look where he is now. He's probably at the top, almost to the top, actually. Like he's, I have nothing but great things to say about him. When I watch him, I'm always in awe of what he does." [H/T Fightful]
youtube-cover

Rikishi hopes to see Jacob Fatu wrestle a former Universal Champion at WrestleMania

With WrestleMania 41 looming closer, fans are wondering what Triple H has planned for Fatu at The Show of Shows. In a recent episode of Off The Top, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi spoke about the same.

youtube-cover

Rikishi expressed his hope that Fatu will face Braun Strowman at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Strowman threw Fatu off the top rope during the Men's Royal Rumble match and destroyed his hopes of headlining 'Mania in his rookie year.

Edited by Neda Ali
