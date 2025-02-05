Rikishi hoping to see Jacob Fatu wrestle 6ft 8in WWE star at WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi is hoping to see a massive contest at WrestleMania 41, pitting Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman. The Samoan Werewolf was eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble by The Monster of All Monsters last weekend.

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event last month, Braun Strowman defeated Jacob Fatu by DQ but was decimated by the new Bloodline member. During the Men's Royal Rumble Match, the former Universal Champion eliminated The Tribal Wolf and crushed his dreams of headlining WrestleMania.

On the latest edition of the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Jacob Fatu and said he hopes to see the 32-year-old lock horns with the six-foot-eight-inch giant at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

"Yeah, let's hope Jacob and Braun are able to get up. I mean, Strowman, are able to get tied up," he said. [17:24-17:33]

Rikishi's crucial advice for Jacob Fatu

The Samoan Werewolf recently received a piece of advice from a real-life Bloodline member. On an edition of his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast last month, the Samoan legend had the following to say to Jacob Fatu:

"At the end of the day, [it] is, you know, your purpose, and your purpose is there as you're a performer; you're an entertainer for the WWE. Go out there and give the best that you can every night. And don't take one night for granted; tomorrow can be gone. Embrace and say thank you to those that [sic] really have helped you during the time of your journey into this professional wrestling world.''

Fatu has had a meteoric rise in WWE in a span of a few months. He made his way to the promotion last year and is already one of the most popular acts on the main roster. Many fans believe he's more charismatic than Solo Sikoa and has the potential to lead The Bloodline somewhere down the line.

It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41.

Please credit the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article!

