Female WWE star looks insanely jacked in new photos

A top WWE female star recently shared photos of herself looking insanely jacked. She was last seen in action on TV on this week’s NXT, where she failed to capture a major championship.

Sol Ruca went one-on-one against Chelsea Green on the March 18, 2025, installment of the black and silver brand. The two wrestled for the Women’s United States Championship.

Despite a valiant effort, Ruca was not able to secure a victory against The Hot Mess. However, she remains determined and is back in the gym training, pushing her limits.

That being said, Sol Ruca recently shared some photos of her workout in the gym on X/Twitter, showcasing her impressive physique. The 25-year-old WWE star looked incredibly ripped in the new images.

Check out her tweet below:

Former WWE champion breaks character to praise Sol Ruca

At the 2024 Battleground event, Kelani Jordan created history. She defeated Jaida Parker, Michin, Lash Legend, Fallon Henley, and Sol Ruca in a Six Way Ladder Match to become the first-ever NXT Women's North American Champion.

Ruca wrestled Jordan for the title at last year's Heatwave Premium Live Event at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. After a hard-hitting contest, Kelani Jordan retained her championship.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, the 26-year-old WWE star commended Sol Ruca's exceptional athleticism after their match. Jordan admitted that her opponent pushed her to utilize unprecedented techniques and felt immense pride in the match's reception.

"I have to give it to Sol [Ruca]. She's definitely a freak athlete. She gave me a run for my money and she made me have to pull out some tricks that I've never done before, but I felt super proud. Going to the back and just proud of the moment and seeing how people received the match was super, I don't know. I just felt great about it. It was one of my favorite matches I've done," she said.

It remains to be seen when Sol Ruca will win a major singles title in the Stamford-based promotion.

