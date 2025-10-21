Female WWE star makes major accusation towards Nikki Bella

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw the much-anticipated return of Nikki Bella, who ran out to help Stephanie Vaquer, who was attacked by The Judgment Day. Shockingly, a female star had made a significant accusation against the Fearless One following her comeback.Vaquer defended her title on the flagship show against Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez. After an intense bout against a young and ambitious challenger, The Dark Angel retained her title, proving why she is at the top as the titleholder. After the bitter loss, Raquel Rodriguez, who was cornering the Prodigy, attacked Stephanie. Perez collected her strength and joined her tag partner.However, before The Judgment Day, members could have done some severe damage to the reigning WWE champion. Bella rushed to the squared circle and saved Vaquer from the attack. Nikki and Stephanie even had a heartwarming segment backstage, letting each other know they have their backs. As the new alliance was formed, the Prodigy took to her official Twitter\\X account and made a major accusation towards the former Divas Champion.Perez revealed that 10 years back, Nikki told her that she would carry Bella's legacy and that now she was trying to be part of her legacy and referred to the Hall of Famer as an &quot;idiot.&quot;&quot;10 years ago Nikki told me I’d carry on the Bella legacy… now she’s trying to be a part of mine hahahaha what an idiot!!&quot; she wrote.The icon did not hold back as she quoted Rox's tweet and retorted with her own response.&quot;Sweetie I don’t try to be apart [sic] of legacies, I create them. Your [sic] welcome.&quot; Nikki &amp;amp; Brie @NikkiAndBrieLINKSweetie I don’t try to be apart of legacies, I create them. Your welcome. 💋✨☺️WWE had to cut to a black screen during Nikki Bella's returnFans pointed out that, while the Fearless One entered the ring and was brawling with The Judgment Day, helping La Primera, at one point, when Bella was knocked down on the canvas and got up, the broadcast was cut to a black screen.Many suggest that it seemed as if the 41-year-old icon suffered a wardrobe malfunction, which led to the broadcast team cutting the segment, and it was fixed moments after, and Bella was seen fixing her shirt.Fans are now focused on what's next for the WWE Hall of Famer as she is once again back on the road and has picked a new rivalry with The Judgment Day.