Female star offers $20 to The New Day to take out Shelton Benjamin

Mia Yim has offered $20 to The New Day to take out her best friend, Shelton Benjamin.

Benjamin and Yim are pretty close in real life, and the former NXT star considers the WWE veteran her big brother. To showcase their friendship, the two occasionally take hilarious shots at each other on social media.

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Big E and Bobby Lashley faced off for the WWE title. The match ended in a no contest after Shelton and Cedric Alexander came to Lashley's aid. Their involvement led to a brawl between the reunited Hurt Business and The New Day.

Like many fans on social media, Mia Yim seemed quite excited about the idea of The New Day facing The Hurt Business. She took to Twitter after this development and posted a hilarious tweet reacting to the events on RAW.

In doing so, Yim took an amusing shot at Shelton Benjamin. She put a $20 bounty on Shelton's head and tagged all three members of The New Day in her tweet.

The new day Vs hurt business…. I love it!!!" tweeted Yim. "Which one wanna take my $20 to take out Shelton?! @WWEBigE @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi #WWERaw

Will The New Day accept Yim's offer?

It goes without saying that Mia Yim is simply having some fun at the expense of Benjamin. Regardless, it would be interesting to see what The New Day has to say about her offer.

Yim has previously emphasized her relationship with Shelton Benjamin by calling him a big brother and saying she loves him.

“Shelton, who’s my brother, he’s my big brother," said Yim. "Ugh I hate saying it out loud, but I love him so much." [H/T Wrestletalk]

Shelton Benjamin is now seemingly a top act again on RAW, following the reunion of The Hurt Business. Benjamin didn't do much of note on WWE TV following the end of the group earlier this year, but now he has the opportunity to have a role in a buzzworthy feud.

Many fans would love to see a pay-per-view bout between The Hurt Business and The New Day, and it might only be a matter of time before this clash happens.

Also Read

What was your immediate reaction to watching The Hurt Business reunite on WWE RAW? What's in store for Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the future, now that they are back in business again? Sound off below.

One year after his passing, we at Sportskeeda paid tribute to our very own Road Warrior Animal here.

Edited by Colin Tessier