Female WWE star pays homage to Shawn Michaels

A female WWE Superstar recently paid homage to Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels on social media. That star would be the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, Zoey Stark.

The 30-year-old female star is currently involved in a tag team program with Shayna Baszler. The duo challenged The Kabuki Warriors (Kairi Sane & Asuka) for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the March 11th, 2024 episode of RAW.

However, Sane and The Empress of Tomorrow retained their tag team titles. As of now, Zoey Stark's tag team partner is booked to face TNA star Masha Slamovich at Bloodsport X event during WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philidelphia.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion shared a clip of herself posing like Shawn Michaels.

"My homage to the Show Stopper #StarkMark," she wrote.

Check out Zoey Stark's tweet below:

Popular WWE star eternally thankful to Shawn Michaels and Triple H

Triple H and Michaels have been a guiding light to young stars as the two WWE Hall of Famers have put their soul and heart into the NXT brand.

NXT star Dijak made a fresh start on the developmental brand under the creative leadership of The Heartbreak Kid. Recently he defeated Joe Gacy in an Asylum Match and after the contest, he shared being grateful to the D-Generation X members.

"People who tell me I shouldn't do a moonsault off the top of a cage have never been T-Bar barely treading water on Main Event and tearfully staring at my phone waiting to be fired. I don't take a second of this for granted, and I'm eternally grateful to @ShawnMichaels & @TripleH," he wrote.

Check out Dijak's tweet below:

Shawn Michaels is preparing for WrestleMania's Stand & Deliver premium live event with several major matches on the card. It remains to be seen what The Showstopper will make his on-screen appearance during the NXT Stand & Deliver show.

