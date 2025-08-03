Female WWE star potentially seriously injured after interfering in Men's WWE Tag Team Title match

A female WWE star might have suffered a serious injury after interfering during the TLC match at SummerSlam. The Wyatt Sicks successfully defended the WWE Tag Team Championship on Night Two of The Biggest Party of the Summer.With six of the best tag teams in the world battling it out in a TLC match, carnage was expected. The Wyatt Sicks, Fraxiom, The Motor City Machine Guns, #DIY, Street Profits, and Rey Fenix &amp; Andrade delivered as the crowd inside the MetLife Stadium cheered all throughout the bout.At one point in the match, Nikki Cross, B-Fab, and Candice LeRae all got involved on behalf of Wyatt Sicks, Street Profits, and #DIY, respectively. LeRae tried to climb the ladder and grab the title, but Montez Ford kicked Tommaso Ciampa, and the latter bumped into his partner, Johnny Gargano, during the spot.The impact of Gargano hitting the ladder was enough to tip it over, sending LeRae down to another ladder, which was placed in between the ring apron and the announcer's table. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion broke the ladder in half as she lay motionless on the floor. Candice could be potentially injured, given how she landed. Here's the video of the breathtaking spot:The match continued until Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowam came out to help Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy, proving that their numbers game was an advantage. Gacy then was able to grab the title as Wyatt Sicks remained as WWE Tag Team Champions.