"My favorite human"- Female WWE star sends a message to Riddle

WWE NXT Superstar Kayden Carter had big praise for Riddle in her latest tweet.

Kayden Carter signed with WWE in 2018 and defeated Vanessa Kraven in her debut match. She is the current NXT Women's Tag Team Champion along with Katana Chance. She is doing quite well for herself on the WWE NXT brand.

It looks like Carter and RAW Superstar Riddle are good friends in real life. Carter occasionally posts pictures together with The King of Bros on her official Instagram handle.

She tagged Riddle in her latest Twitter post and called him her "favorite human." Check out the tweet below:

How did WWE fans react to Kayden Carter's heartfelt message to Riddle?

Kayden Carter's tweet directed at the former MMA fighter was met with a bunch of heartfelt responses from fans.

Riddle is currently involved in a heated feud with former Universal Champion Seth Rollins on WWE RAW. The latest edition of RAW saw the duo go at it and beat the tar out of each other. The two stars are set to collide at WWE Clash At The Castle.

He made his main roster debut about two years ago and is one of the most popular stars today. His accomplishments include a United States title run and two RAW Tag Team title runs with WWE legend Randy Orton.

As for Kayden Carter, she has been with WWE for about four years now. She made her USA Network debut in late 2019 in a losing effort against top female star Rhea Ripley. Here's what she had to say about her performance:

“I get to be a part of something major. I’ve always dreamed of that and now it’s a reality. Win or lose, I proved something to myself and to the universe, what im capable of. So this is just a little taste of what is yet to come for Kayden Carter. I gave it my all, but you can best believe I’m gonna bring my ‘A-game,’ and I will continue to get better and better and better … ’til I reach the top.” [H/T EWrestling]

Kayden Carter could become a top name once she makes her way to the main roster in the near future. It remains to be seen how she fares when she eventually gets the big opportunity.

