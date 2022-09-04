Female WWE star puts Roman Reigns on notice with four-word message after his controversial win at Clash at the Castle

WWE star Scarlett Bordeaux has reacted to Karrion Kross' recent tweet about Roman Reigns.

After the conclusion of Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre's highly awaited match at Clash at the Castle, Kross took to Twitter to express his disappointment with The Tribal Chief's win.

Responding to the same tweet, Kross' wife Scarlett wrote that only time will tell how things are going to unfold in the near future.

"Only time will tell…"

Check out Scarlett Bordeaux's tweet below:

Jeff Jarrett and Ric Flair disagreed with each other over the Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match

WWE Hall of Famers, Jeff Jarrett and Ric Flair, have disagreed with each other over the Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match.

While discussing if the rumored match between The Tribal Chief and The Great One needs a title or not, Jarrett mentioned that both men are huge superstars and a title isn't needed to hype up their match.

He further suggested that the spotlight should be given to other WWE stars.

"My personal opinion, Rock versus Roman, does the belt mean two sh*ts if he can draw money? I don't think so at all. I think it gives an opportunity to have that title match on somebody else, and put Rock and Roman up top. Because Ric... I don't think they are coming to watch The Rock do a hurricanrana and give 5-star matches. They are coming to watch him give the elbow," said Jeff Jarrett.

After having a clash of opinions with Jeff, Flair mentioned that the match wouldn't look the same without Reigns being the champion. He said:

"What I'm saying is at 50, he'll want to do that. I'll tell ya, with social media today, if Roman is not the champion it won't be the same. I disagree," said Ric Flair.

As per rumors, it has been noted that The Tribal Chief might face his cousin, The Rock, for his title defense at the WrestleMania 39 premium live event.

