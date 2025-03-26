Female WWE star reacts after almost getting into a hilarious fight with CM Punk

WWE Superstar CM Punk has found his way to WrestleMania 41, but not how he had initially envisioned. Raquel Rodriguez recently reacted to almost engaging in a hilarious fight with The Second City Saint after Monday Night RAW.

Ad

Earlier this week, a dark match took place after Monday Night RAW ended. The Judgment Day was joined by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at ringside for a six-man tag team bout against Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Rey Mysterio.

In a hilarious moment, Rodriguez tried to engage in a fight with CM Punk. However, Cody Rhodes and Liv Morgan turned out to be the voices of reason, as they calmed both stars down. All of this was done to entertain the fans in attendance, as that's always been the purpose of dark matches.

Ad

Trending

Today, Rodriguez reacted to the abovementioned segment by uploading a video of it on Instagram. In the post's caption, she jokingly took a shot at Punk and Rhodes.

"Glasgow, you were a mix of good tacos, sweet highland cows and a blonde/brunette duo that is obviously jealous of the most gorgeous, most iconic, history making, record breaking blonde/brunette duo in all of WWE, Liv and I! How dare @wwe_danilo kick us out," Raquel Rodriguez wrote on Instagram.

Ad

Ad

CM Punk is set to appear on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this month, CM Punk lost to Seth Rollins in a steel cage match when Roman Reigns returned and pulled The Visionary out of the ring. After the match, The Original Tribal Chief attacked both stars and stood tall in the ring.

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk were under one roof. After Reigns and Rollins cut a promo, Punk came out with his fist taped and started a chaotic brawl. Later, it was announced that Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins would take place in Las Vegas.

Ad

Expand Tweet

On Monday Night RAW, The Second City Saint informed fans that there would be a contract signing on WWE SmackDown for their WrestleMania 41 match in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback