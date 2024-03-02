Female WWE star reacts to Rey Mysterio's return on SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio returned to Friday Night SmackDown, and now a female WWE Superstar has shared her reaction to it.

The name in question is Zelina Vega, a fellow member of the LWO. The Latino faction also consists of Carlito, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde. After Mysterio lost the United States Championship to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2023, Santos Escobar turned on him and the faction during an episode of SmackDown.

The 49-year-old legend was out of in-ring action for almost four months as he needed surgery for his injured knee. Fans expected Mysterio to make his return at the 2024 Royal Rumble ahead of The Road to WrestleMania, but that did not happen.

Following his recovery period, The Master of 619 made a massive return to last night's WWE SmackDown. Rey Mysterio appeared in the closing moments of the Carlito vs. Santos Escobar Street Fight. The Hall of Famer faked using the crutches before hitting Angel and Humberto with them, helping the fellow LWO member pick up a win over the Legado Del Fantasma member.

Taking to Instagram, Zelina Vega shared her honest reaction upon Rey Mysterio's WWE return, stating that the LWO faction is now reunited and that she missed the legendary luchador.

Check out the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion's post below:

"#LWO IS BACK BABY!!! 🇵🇷🇲🇽 We missed you Rey.," she wrote.

Rey Mysterio can face Santos Escobar in a unique match at WWE WrestleMania 40

It seems that the war between the Latino World Order and Legado Del Fantasma factions will continue on The Road to WrestleMania.

Since Escobar has backstabbed the former WWE World Champion, there's a chance that the latter can score the settle once and for all at The Grandest Stage of Them All with a special match.

Lucha Libre is known for its dramatic "mask vs. mask" or "hair vs. hair" matches, where honor is at stake. This epic rivalry between the two WWE Superstars could take a wild turn, with both risking their most prized possessions in a fight: Santos's hair and Rey Mysterio's iconic mask.

It remains to be seen if WWE and management have any plans to book this unique match between the two men at WrestleMania 40.

What did you think of Rey Mysterio's return to WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

