Female WWE star who received massive pop makes a comparison with Rey Mysterio

Zelina Vega of Latino World Order (LWO) recently spoke about her insane pop at WWE Backlash and wished to be like legendary Rey Mysterio.

Vega had a tremendous night at WWE Backlash, battling for the SmackDown Women's Title in front of Puerto Rican fans; her chance against Rhea Ripley meant everything.

Before the match kicked off, tears flooded the LWO member's eyes as she held up the Puerto Rican flag. The thunderous roars from the live crowd then heightened her emotions.

Unfortunately for Queen Zelina, The Judgment Day member secured the win and retained her title. Despite losing, the 32-year-old garnered an extended standing ovation following the match. Soon after, she fell into tears, indicating how her emotions had gotten the better of her on a crucial night.

In a recent interview with Uproxx Sports, Zelina Vega discussed what WWE Backlash's moment meant to her. The LWO member shared that it's beautiful to have people tell her she's a shining example because she wants to be what Rey Mysterio was for her when she was younger.

"I take that with such pride because it's representation, not just for Latinos, but for the women as well to have somebody to look up to, somebody that relates to us in so many different ways. It's cool to have those moments where you have people saying you're an inspiration because I just want to be what Rey Mysterio was for me growing up," Vega said. [H/T - Uproxx Sports]

Zelina Vega recognized the main reason for earning a pop like Rey Mysterio

Undoubtedly, Rey Mysterio is still one of WWE's enduring superstars. While Vega grew up idolizing him, she now has the chance to apprentice with him in the newly rebuilt edition of the Latino World Order (LWO).

During the same interview, the 32-year-old said she always heard The Rock say that WWE had the most exciting followers in sports entertainment. But Vega didn't understand until she entered the ring and felt the passion of the Puerto Rican crowd.

"The Rock always said, (WWE has) the most electrifying fans in sports entertainment, but I never really understood what he meant fully until I experienced it while I was in the ring and felt that electricity from the fans. This is what he meant," she added. [H/T - Uproxx Sports]

It was Vega's moment to make a statement, and she did so in front of an audience. Her WWE rivalry with Rhea Ripley is potentially far from over, but she will always remember the night of Backlash.

