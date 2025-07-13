Female WWE star responds to claim that she has a crush on Roman Reigns

A popular WWE name has responded to a fan's claim that she has a crush on Roman Reigns. WWE backstage interviewer Jackie Redmond gave a hilarious reply to the claim.

Jackie Redmond has been working for WWE for quite some time now. She has built a large fan base on social media during her work as an interviewer for the Stamford-based promotion.

A fan recently asked the 38-year-old to explain her "crush" on Reigns. The fan shared a screenshot of an old Instagram post by Redmond, in which she can be seen giving a peck on a TV screen with Roman visible on it.

She responded to the screengrab with a one-word message and emojis.

"Photoshopped. 😳🤣," she wrote.

Check it out below:

Paul Heyman on betraying Roman Reigns

At WrestleMania 41 Night One, Paul Heyman turned on the OTC as well as CM Punk. He then joined forces with Seth Rollins and helped him win the Triple Threat match that closed out Night One. Heyman later said the following on The Pat McAfee Show:

“My savior did not resurrect himself on Easter Sunday. He couldn’t because he was put down on Saturday and there was no resurrection, benediction, or absolution in the life of the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. There couldn’t be. Let’s be clear about this, I didn’t betray Reigns. Did I put my hands on Reigns and shove him down to the canvas in front of millions of people? I didn’t touch Roman Reigns. What did I do? I got shoved to the canvas. I got emasculated in front of the WWE Universe by my Tribal Chief. I pleaded with him. My best friend did a favor. Saved Reigns’ family." [H/T Fightful]

The WWE Universe has been anxiously waiting to see Reigns make a big return and exact revenge on Heyman and Rollins. Judging by Redmond's post, she's also waiting for the OTC's return.

