Female WWE star responds to massive challenge issued by Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has been creating havoc all over the red brand upon being released from prison and adopting a meaner attitude towards the locker room. He recently issued a challenge to Beth Phoenix for a singles match, to which she finally responded.

Last year, Dominink Mysterio was put behind bars and was forced to spend some time in prison as he and Rhea Ripley tried to pay a visit to Rey Mysterio at their family house. In the end, the Master of 619 called the cops on his own son, which led to the birth of Prison Dom.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Dominik Mysterio revealed that he would be open to facing 'The Glamazon' Beth Phoenix in a one-on-one match. Recently, the WWE Hall of Famer responded to the challenge laid out by Prison Dom.

". @DomMysterio35 Don’t make me break out my Lucha repertoire," tweeted Beth Phoenix.

It will be interesting to see if the two superstars will enter the squared circle for a match. Last week, Beth Phoenix and Edge teamed up to take on The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley.

Dominik Mysterio would like to face WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix under one condition

The war between Edge and The Judgment Day seems to be far from over, as the Rated R Superstar could possibly face Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39 after the latter attacked the Ultimate Opportunist on WWE RAW.

Meanwhile, Beth Phoenix also stepped inside the squared circle to help her better half in their fight against The Judgment Day. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the 25-year-old star revealed under what conditions he would face The Glamazon in a match.

"Yeah, I'll take a one-on-one with Beth Phoenix. Why not? She hit me with the Glam Slam and she tried to hit me again with it. You know what, if you put your hands on me, I think it's only fair game, right? We'll have to take care of Edge because I know he's gonna wanna interact somehow, some way," said Dominik. [From 03:08 to 03:27]

Dominik Mysterio later added that he would be more open to a 2-on-1 handicap match with Mami in her corner.

"But I think the best way to do it would be a handicap match with me and Mami Rhea [Ripley] versus Beth [Pheonix]. If I get in there with Beth, I don't want too much heat, so I've gotta let Mami take care of some of the business." [From 03:27 to 03:42]

It will be interesting to see if this intergender dream match will ever take place in the company.

