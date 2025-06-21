Female WWE star reveals new name

By Divesh Merani
Modified Jun 21, 2025 07:17 GMT
A top SmackDown star has given herself a new name. (Image via WWE.com)
A top SmackDown star has given herself a new name. (Image via WWE.com)

A female WWE Superstar has revealed her new nickname following this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

It wasn't the best night for Chelsea Green, who suffered a quick loss to Charlotte Flair on the show. She was sporting the face mask she has been wearing since Zelina Vega accidentally broke her nose at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Following the match, Green took to her official X/Twitter handle to give herself a new nickname, which is a shot at Charlotte. She is now calling herself The People's Queen, suggesting Flair isn't the best choice in WWE to hold the royal nickname:

also-read-trending Trending
"THE PEOPLE’S QUEEN #SmackDown @WWE," she tweeted.

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Regardless, it remains to be seen what's next for everyone involved. Chelsea Green may hope to regain the Women's United States Championship, which will be on the line next week on SmackDown. Giulia is set to challenge Zelina Vega one day before the Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair is in the middle of a 'will they, won't they' saga with Alexa Bliss. The latter saved The (actual) Queen from a post-match beatdown from The Green Regime. However, Flair refused to shake Bliss's hand and walked away from her.

About the author
Divesh Merani

Divesh Merani

Twitter icon

Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.

Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Divesh Merani
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications