Female WWE star reveals new name

A female WWE Superstar has revealed her new nickname following this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

It wasn't the best night for Chelsea Green, who suffered a quick loss to Charlotte Flair on the show. She was sporting the face mask she has been wearing since Zelina Vega accidentally broke her nose at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Following the match, Green took to her official X/Twitter handle to give herself a new nickname, which is a shot at Charlotte. She is now calling herself The People's Queen, suggesting Flair isn't the best choice in WWE to hold the royal nickname:

"THE PEOPLE’S QUEEN #SmackDown @WWE," she tweeted.

Regardless, it remains to be seen what's next for everyone involved. Chelsea Green may hope to regain the Women's United States Championship, which will be on the line next week on SmackDown. Giulia is set to challenge Zelina Vega one day before the Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair is in the middle of a 'will they, won't they' saga with Alexa Bliss. The latter saved The (actual) Queen from a post-match beatdown from The Green Regime. However, Flair refused to shake Bliss's hand and walked away from her.

