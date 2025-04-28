Female WWE star reveals new name; sends a message to Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley failed in her attempt to capture the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas against IYO SKY and Bianca Belair. The Eradicator is set to return to action post-'Mania on tonight’s RAW against a top NXT star, who has revealed her new name and sent a message to Ripley ahead of their match.

The superstar in question is former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. Last week, The Prodigy and Giulia attacked IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer. Rhea Ripley rushed out and saved SKY and Vaquer. Following the segment on RAW, Mami will face Perez in a singles bout on the red brand.

WWE announced the match between these two top women's contenders via social media. Roxanne Perez quoted the X/Twitter post with the announcement and revealed her new name, sending a message to the Eradicator.

“It’s Monday Night Rox now, Mami,” wrote Rhea Ripley.

Another top WWE NXT women’s superstar named Rhea Ripley as her dream opponent

Rhea Ripley has climbed the popularity ladder in Stamford-based promotion, having crafted a Hall of Fame-worthy legacy, though she has a lot to achieve in her career. Multiple upcoming female stars see Mami as their dream opponent, with one facing The Nightmare this Monday Night RAW.

While speaking to SportsKeeda Wrestling’s Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer named Rhea Ripley as her dream opponent, and it will be her honor to share the ring with The Eradicator:

“Rhea, it's an honor for me, and it would be my honor to face you in the ring. See you soon, because I'm saying this out loud. Someday, we'll meet, and I'll take on you and be a great opponent," she said.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for The Nightmare in the coming weeks and whether she can capture the Women's World Title anytime soon.

