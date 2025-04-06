Female WWE star sends a heartfelt message to Kevin Owens after he announces serious injury

Kevin Owens' WrestleMania 41 plans suffered a huge blow as the former WWE Universal Champion announced on SmackDown that he's dealing with a neck injury that requires surgery. The Prizefighter recently received a message from fellow WWE Superstar Zelina Vega after making the announcement.

Owens was slated to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 after months of build-up. However, the former Universal Champion came out on SmackDown to announce that he has a neck injury that would require urgent surgery and he won't be able to compete at The Showcase of Immortals.

Love and support have been flowing in for Kevin Owens since the news broke. Zelina Vega also took to X (fka Twitter) to send a message to KO:

"Nothing but love and respect @FightOwensFight," she posted.

WWE veteran bashed Kevin Owens for putting his body on the line at WWE Elimination Chamber

Kevin Owens was last seen in action at Elimination Chamber in Toronto, where he took on Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned Match. The duo took each other to their limits. with The Prizefighter coming out on the top. Zayn was declared injured after the match and has not been seen on WWE programming ever since. KO is also set to join his real-life best friend on the shelf.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo pointed out that Owens and Zayn did not need to wrestle an extreme match a few weeks before WrestleMania. The former WWE writer noted that back in the day, wrestlers used to protect themselves before big shows such as WrestleMania.

"Here’s what I don’t understand. We know we are going into the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania. Back in the day, when there was a big show coming up, the guys would be extra careful, and they made sure they didn’t f each other up or f themselves up for the big show. Look what happens. What does Kevin Owens do? He and Sami Zayn both F themselves up at Elimination Chamber, and neither one is gonna be on WrestleMania. Are you morons?" he said.

Owens had been doing great work since turning heel. He had stellar matches against Sami Zayna and Cody Rhodes and had been involved in an enthralling feud with Randy Orton. However, it seems like the two will have to wait to get their hands on each other.

