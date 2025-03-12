Female WWE star sends a two-word message to Naomi after her public appearance with husband Jimmy Uso

Naomi was recently at the 'Queen of the Ring' premiere with her husband and WWE Superstar, Jimmy Uso. On Instagram, Michin (Mia Yim) complimented her with a two-word message.

Ad

The 37-year-old superstar is involved in a storyline with Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. Last Friday on SmackDown, she confessed and revealed herself as Cargill's mystery attacker. This led to Belair walking out on her former tag team partner, as The EST allowed Cargill to attack Naomi once again. The Storm planted the former SmackDown Women's Champion with her finishing move, Jaded.

On Instagram, Michin reacted to the reel shared by Naomi, sending her a two-word message.

Ad

Trending

"OK SIS!👏👏" wrote Michin.

Check out a screengrab of Michin's Instagram comment on Naomi's post:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jimmy Uso opened up about meeting his wife Naomi

Jimmy Uso and Naomi tied the knot in 2014. Jimmy made his WWE debut in 2010 with his brother Jey Uso as part of The Usos. Meanwhile, his wife signed a contract with the company in 2009.

The former multi-time WWE tag team champion opened up about his relationship with Naomi. Speaking on Hollywood Live, he said:

Ad

"I caught her in the parking lot when we were leaving practice. I catch her about to get in the car, I said, Hey, excuse me... my name's Jon. I asked you... Rikishi's my dad, that's why I [told you he sucks]. I was just trying to make conversation but it didn't come out right."

Ad

Ad

Jimmy Uso has been feuding with Drew McIntyre on SmackDown. On the latest edition of SmackDown, McIntyre defeated the former in their rematch after Jimmy had previously beaten the former WWE Champion.

The 39-year-old has also been focusing on his singles career on SmackDown. His brother, Jey, broke out as a singles star and will challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

It remains to be seen if WWE plans to have Jimmy compete for a championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback