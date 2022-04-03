Female WWE star shares old photo of Stardust after Cody Rhodes' return at WrestleMania 38

A female WWE Superstar shared a throwback Stardust picture following Cody Rhodes' huge return at WrestleMania 38.

Cody Rhodes made his much-anticipated WWE return at WrestleMania Saturday and was revealed as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent. The former AEW star defeated Rollins with a Cross Rhodes in his return match.

Current NXT Superstar Persia Pirotta took to Twitter upon Rhodes' return and shared a throwback picture from his previous WWE run. At the time, Rhodes was donning the Stardust persona.

Cody Rhodes has done quite well since shedding the Stardust character

Stardust became history when Cody parted ways with WWE in 2016. He went on to become one of the biggest stars outside the WWE umbrella and wrestled for several promotions. Rhodes hasn't shied away from criticizing the character in the past.

Back in 2020, Rhodes had the following to say about Stardust:

“Not pushing Stardust wasn’t the crime, the character had broke me and I was a subpar performer under the paint during that period. The crime was not capitalizing on 2010-12 where I was cooking with gas and my live event work was top level consistent. In the end, blame is on me.”

Rhodes did incredibly well in All Elite Wrestling and was one of the biggest stars in the company. He won the AEW TNT title on three occasions and had a long string of incredible bouts with the top stars in the company.

In February this year, Cody decided to part ways with AEW. Following his departure, rumors began circulating in regards to a potential WWE return for Cody.

The American Nightmare finally made his long-anticipated return to the company at WrestleMania Saturday and put down one of the most popular superstars in Seth Rollins.

It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for Cody in the near future.

