Female WWE star shows off new look ahead of SmackDown

Current WWE Superstar recently took to social media to flaunt her new look and hyped fans for her appearance on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

The name in question is Michin (aka Mia Yim), a member of The O.C. faction alongside AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. On the February 2, 2024, episode of the blue brand, Naomi celebrated signing to SmackDown with Shotzi, Bianca Belair, and Yim walking out of Nick Aldis' office.

However, Tiffany Stratton interrupted and asserted she also signed a SmackDown deal and then slapped The O.C. member. Before a brawl could break out between the two women, Aldis stopped them, and a match was confirmed for later in the show.

Following a hard-hitting and entertaining contest, the former NXT Women's Champion defeated Michin with the Prettiest Moonsault finisher. Last week on SmackDown, the 34-year-old WWE star rocked a black and blue hairstyle that perfectly matched the show's color scheme.

Before appearing on the upcoming edition of the Friday Night show, Mia Yim took to X (formerly Twitter) to show off her new hairstyle as she donned metallic gray roots to icy blue ends, stating she was back on Twitch.

"We back!!!" she wrote.

You can check out her new look below:

Former WWE star sends an angry message after a fan's disrespectful post for Michin

Keith Lee, a former star of World Wrestling Entertainment, has reacted to a fan's disrespectful comment about his wife, Mia Yim. After being released from the Stamford-based promotion, Lee joined All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

A Twitter troll dissed Lee and his wife, even daring him to fight on AEW Dynamite. The former NXT Champion fired back, saying he'd crush the fan, even with one leg and one arm.

"With one leg... and one arm... I'd still dismantle you," he wrote.

Check out the former WWE star's tweet below:

The O.C. member will be looking to get revenge on Stratton since she suffered an upset at the hands of The Buff Barbie on the blue brand. It remains to be seen if Styles makes up with Michin, Anderson, and Gallows following their ongoing tension on TV.

