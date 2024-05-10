Female WWE star shows off new look ahead of SmackDown

The upcoming show of WWE SmackDown will be an important one as the company builds up to the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, later this month. Unlike many previous editions, only the finals will be part of the May 25th spectacular.

Tonight, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi will take on Candice LeRae, Piper Niven, and Nia Jax, respectively, in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament on SmackDown. While one more match is yet to be announced, 'Michin' Mia Yim seems to be gearing up for the show.

Taking to Instagram, Mia Yim shared a photo sporting a new hairstyle. She also wrote that she is ready for SmackDown. The show is scheduled to air live from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre, PA.

You can check out a screengrab of Mia Yim's Instagram story below:

Mia Yim's Instagram Story

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill just won the Women's Tag Team Championship last Saturday night at Backlash France. On the same night, Naomi failed to dethrone Women's Champion Bayley in a Triple Threat match.

Meanwhile, Candice LeRae, Piper Niven, and Nia Jax are the latest additions to the blue brand after the WWE Draft 2024.

Mia Yim is eyeing the WWE NXT Women's North American Championship

NXT Battleground: Las Vegas on June 9th will feature a six-woman ladder match to crown the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion. During WrestleMania weekend, NXT General Manager Ava introduced the new championship belt which will be the first mid-card title for the women's division.

Michin appeared on the white-and-gold brand after years in the latest episode of NXT and scored a win over Arianna Grace. She then spoke to backstage interviewer Sarah Schreiber on the Digital Exclusive and revealed her true intentions.

"When I was here, I walked so these young kids could run, okay? So they gonna call me OG by the end of this tournament. OG new NXT Women’s North American champion, you feel me?" she stated.

You can check out the interview below:

NXT Battleground will emanate next month for the first time from the UFC Apex. The arena is home to UFC Fight Night events, Dana White's Contender Series, and more. It will also mark the first major event WWE hosts in Las Vegas, with the next being on Easter weekend in 2025 - WrestleMania 41, also stylized as WrestleMania Vegas, at the Allegiant Stadium.

