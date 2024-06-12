Female WWE star spotted using crutches in a new video

The injury plague has been rampant in WWE, with multiple top names currently out of action. Asuka, one of the sidelined stars, recently shared a video on her social media handle showing her using crutches to walk.

The Empress of Tomorrow has been on the shelf since Backlash when she and Kairi Sane lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. Asuka was slated to compete in the Queen of the Ring tournament but was pulled at the last minute.

The former women's champion recently shared a video on X/Twitter where she is seen walking with the help of crutches. Asuka did not provide any update on her situation in the post:

Asuka is one of the greatest female WWE Superstars

Asuka is one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time. Before moving to the States, The Empress of Tomorrow made a name for herself in Japan. She did not take long to settle in a new country as she set NXT on fire, becoming the most dominant NXT Women's Champion ever.

The Japanese star has spent nearly a decade with the global juggernaut, winning multiple world titles. She also paved the way for many Joshi stars in the United States, including AEW's Hikaru Shida, who had special praise reserved for the WWE Superstar:

"For now, we don't talk. But I had been [a] freelancer after six years, I started wrestling, and when I became [a] freelancer, Kana-san told me many things, like how I negotiate with the companies and how I [sic] wrestle as [a] freelancer. She was always like a teacher to me. I don't know how she feels, but for me, she was kind of a teacher, especially after I became a freelancer because she was also freelancer."

Asuka has been associated with Damage CTRL since November 2023. She also reunited with Kairi Sane after the latter's return to the Stamford-based promotion, and the duo did not take long to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, their run ended at Backlash, where Jade and Bianca defeated them.

