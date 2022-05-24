"Hate the Judgement Day" - WWE star takes a shot at Edge's faction

WWE star Liv Morgan has taken a shot at Edge's faction, Judgment Day. On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Morgan teamed up with AJ Styles for a Mixed Tag Team Match against Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

After a back-and-forth contest between the two teams, The Rated-R Superstar attacked Styles before assisting Ripley. This led to The Eradicator pinning her former tag team partner for a huge win.

Taking to Twitter, Morgan expressed her frustration towards Judgment Day, as she wrote:

I hate the Judgement Day.

Check out Liv Morgan's tweet below:

In the aftermath of Judgment Day's win on RAW, Styles took his frustrations out on his arch-rival before Priest and Ripley made the save. The three members of Judgment Day then posed over the two babyfaces.

Edge has teased recruiting several WWE stars into Judgment Day

The Judgment Day faction was initially formed at WrestleMania 38 when Damian Priest initially assisted Edge in his match against AJ Styles. Since then, the group has added Rhea Ripley, who also played a big role in The Rated-R Superstar's win over The Phenomenal One at WrestleMania Backlash.

In a recent Twitter spree, Edge teased recruiting several WWE stars into Judgment Day. The WWE Hall of Famer has also teased the idea of bringing Corey Graves into his faction.

Graves was forced to retire from the in-ring competition in 2014 following a series of concussions. But while speaking to the The Illuminerdi, Graves said:

"So, it may happen six months from now, it may happen next year, or it may not happen at all, but I'm just trying to get myself physically and mentally into the best shape possible for whatever the world may have waiting for me."

Paige, Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, Ciampa, and Styles themselves have also been teased as potential members who could join Judgment Day going forward.

