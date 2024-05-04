Female WWE star teases major swerve in The Bloodline story

New Japan Pro Wrestling's former star and one of the founding members of Bullet Club Tama Tonga shockingly debuted on WWE programming after WrestleMania XL. And in a not-so-surprising turn of events, he joined forces with his family member Solo Sikoa.

NXT star Cora Jade feels that the Samoan duo's upcoming tag team contest against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens could go in favor of the former.

Speaking on Extraa Dhamaal ahead of Backlash France, Cora Jade predicted a victory for The Bloodline. She feels that they will have something up their sleeve, preventing Randy Orton and Kevin Owens from getting a much-needed win:

"Paul Heyman is a very strong minded person," Cora Jade reminded. "I think he's very intelligent. I think he knows Solo might have some stuff up his sleeve."

After both men failed to win the United States Championship at WrestleMania XL, Orton continued his alliance with Owens when The Bloodline began targeting The Prizefighter.

It remains uncertain where the creative team is headed with the former WWE World Champions. But it appears for now that they are working together to take down The Bloodline.

Who do you think will walk out of WWE Backlash France with the upper hand in this grudge feud? Sound off using the discuss button.