Female WWE star teases major WrestleMania 40 match featuring Rey Mysterio

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has hinted at a show-stopping match for WrestleMania 40, featuring Rey Mysterio and his current rivals.

The former champion is part of the Mysterio-led-Latino World Order (LWO) faction alongside Carlito, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. A few weeks ago, The Masked Luchador returned to WWE SmackDown to help Carlito defeat Santos Escobar in a Street Fight match.

After Crown Jewel 2023, Escobar turned his back on the Hall of Famer and the latter was out of in-ring action for over four months. The 39-year-old star recruited NXT stars, Angel and Berto, and reunited with Elektra Lopez to form the new Legado Del Fantasma stable.

On the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Master of 619 will finally get his hands on the very man who betrayed him. Ahead of the match, Zelina Vega took to her Instagram stories to tease a high-stakes match for WrestleMania 40.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion teased a mixed tag team showdown featuring her teaming up with Rey Mysterio against Elektra Lopez and Santos Escobar at The Show of Shows.

Check out the screenshot of Zelina Vega's Instagram story below:

Zelina Vega shared this on her social media.

Rey Mysterio sends a warning to Santos Escobar ahead of WWE SmackDown

As noted above, the former world champion will step inside the ring after five months to settle scores with Santos Escobar this upcoming Friday.

During a WWE Digital Exclusive on SmackDown, Rey Mysterio vouched to silence the former LWO member.

"Santos, for so many months, kept bragging and bragging. 'You and me, together, we're family!' I'll never forget that, and my knee will never forget that. Next week, there's going to be a lot of payback!" he said.

It remains to be seen if WWE will book the dream mixed tag team match of Vega & Mysterio vs. Lopez & Escobar at WrestleMania XL.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you want to see Rey Mysterio team up with Zelina Vega for a WrestleMania match? That would be amazing. No, we don't want that. 0 votes View Discussion