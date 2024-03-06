Female WWE star wants to face a member of LWO

WWE RAW Superstar recently mentioned that she is interested in going one-on-one inside the square circle with a member of the Latino World Order (LWO). The group comprises Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Carlito, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega.

The female star in question is Maxxine Durpi. The Alpha Academy member recently made headlines after facing heat from the crowd at a live event, but the wrestling world quickly showed her their support.

As of now, the Alpha Academy group is on the RAW brand, whereas the LWO faction is on SmackDown. Speaking on the Lightweights Podcast, the 26-year-old star was asked to name a SmackDown Superstar she would like to wrestle with.

Even though Maxxine Durpi has had only 12 in-ring WWE matches since July 2023, she expressed facing Zelina Vega somewhere down the line. The Alpha Academy member shared that she could learn a lot from the LWO female star, and she's also up for a mixed-match challenge.

"I love the opportunity to do a mixed tag, like I love when I get to wrestle with the boys and we get to face a mixed tag. So I think it would be fun to work with Zelina because she's so talented, and I think that I could learn a lot from her as well. And she's got the boys, so we could do a fun mixed tag," said Maxxine Dupri. [25:00 - 25:17]

Check out the full episode below:

LWO member reacts to Rey Mysterio's return on WWE SmackDown

The Master of 619 returned to the Stamford-based promotion at the recent edition of SmackDown.

The WWE Hall of Famer returned during the closing moments of the Escobar vs. Carlito match on SmackDown. At first, Rey Mysterio tricked the members of Legado Del Fantasma as he faked walking with the help of crutches.

However, the 49-year-old legend hit Humberto and Angel with his crutches and assisted Carlito in picking up a win over Santos Escobar. Following the match, Zelina Vega took to Instagram to welcome The Master of 619 back and shared that the LWO faction has now reunited.

"#LWO IS BACK BABY!!! 🇵🇷🇲🇽 We missed you Rey!" she wrote.

Check out Zelina Vega's post below:

It remains to be seen if WWE books the SmackDown and RAW factions in a mixed-match challenge in the coming future.

Do you want to see Zelina Vega vs. Maxxine Dupri inside a WWE ring? Sound off!

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit the Lightweights Podcast and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE